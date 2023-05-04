This summer could be a monumental one for PSG.

Lionel Messi appears all but set to leave at the end of the season when his contract expires. The news notably broke right after he was suspended by the club for traveling to Saudi Arabia without permission instead of reporting for training.

That news — along with PSG losing their third game in their last four home matches over the weekend — led to demonstrations from angry supporters against club chiefs and Messi outside the club’s headquarters.

Fans also took their frustrations out on the currently injured Neymar by protesting outside his home and chanting for him to leave.

📸 PSG fans in front of Neymar's house pic.twitter.com/wXgIOBNM6M — ParisienTimes (@parisientimes) May 3, 2023

The current situation hasn’t gone down well with the Brazilian who now also looks set to leave as he has no intention of staying if Messi departs the club according to Spanish publication Cadena SER.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Additionally, France’s L’Équipe reports that PSG are willing to let Neymar leave in the summer by accepting a loan deal with an option to buy.

As for the recent fan protests, PSG have increased security provisions outside the club’s headquarters, the training centre and the homes of Neymar, Messi and Marco Verratti.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions also made a statement criticizing the fans who protested outside Neymar’s home.

“Paris Saint-Germain most strongly condemns the intolerable and insulting actions of a small group of individuals that took place on Wednesday,” a club statement read. “Whatever the differences of opinion, nothing justifies such actions … The club gives its full support to its players, its staff and all those targeted by such shameful behaviour.”

PSG still hold a five-point lead over Marseille with five games remaining and barring a sensational collapse, should retain their Ligue 1 crown.

However, most of the frustration has been geared towards the club’s failure in Europe with PSG failing to advance past the round of 16 for the second year in a row.