Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Shortly after the news surfaced that Lionel Messi is likely leaving PSG this summer, fellow superstar Neymar also said he wants out. That’s a little more complicated considering he’s under contract until 2025, but it appears there is at least one Premier League giant in particular who is eyeing a move for the Brazilian: Manchester United.

Per French outlet L’Equipe, the Red Devils have contacted Paris about Neymar and are believed to be in advanced talks for the attacker. Fellow Brazil teammate Casemiro, who is enjoying a fine campaign at Old Trafford, has pushed the United board to sign his compatriot.

Neymar joined PSG in 2017 for a record-breaking €222 million from Barcelona but things haven’t exactly worked out. The club wants to build around Kylian Mbappe who basically has more power than any other player on the globe in terms of the decisions Paris makes and Neymar reportedly isn’t a fan of that strategy.

Manchester United could be an interesting landing spot for the 30-year-old. However, it’s a place where you need to perform and if he doesn’t, the pressure may be immense. The Red Devils fans are absolutely ruthless and won’t forgive Neymar if he fails to give his all every time he steps on the pitch. As we’ve seen in the past, he can be a showboat at times.

United is more interested in a loan spell rather than buying the player altogether, while PSG favors just cutties ties with Neymar and moving on to a new chapter.

Aside from Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle are reportedly keen on Neymar. But, the Blues’ missing out on the Champions League could hurt their chances in the pursuit of the Selecao standout.