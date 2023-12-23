Reports suggest Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's imminent move to Besiktas, potentially impacting former Manchester United player Eric Bailly.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the former manager of Manchester United, seems poised to step into the managerial role at Besiktas, as per reports from NTV Spor. Solskjaer has been without a managerial position since departing Old Trafford in November 2021, ending his two-and-a-half-year stint.

The 50-year-old Norwegian, who previously managed Molde and Cardiff City, oversaw 149 matches at Manchester United before his departure following a 4-1 defeat against Watford. Now, reports indicate his imminent return to the dugout, set to take the reins at the Turkish powerhouse.

NTV Spor suggests that Solskjaer has engaged in discussions to replace Riza Calimbay, who was dismissed after just seven games in charge. The impending appointment is anticipated to materialize with an 18-month contract, marking Besiktas's third permanent coaching change this season amid a turbulent campaign.

Besiktas faced instability after parting ways with Senol Gunes in October, appointing interim coaches before Calimbay's short tenure. Currently positioned fifth in the Super Lig, Besiktas trails bitter rivals Fenerbahce and Galatasaray by 17 points, facing challenges on and off the pitch.

Solskjaer's potential arrival could potentially impact former Manchester United player Eric Bailly. Bailly's recent upheaval at Besiktas saw him sidelined, citing alleged poor performance and team incompatibilities, leading to discontent and claims of rights violation.

Bailly's career journey has been tumultuous, marred by injuries during his time at Manchester United and his subsequent transfer to Besiktas. Despite initial success at United, injuries curtailed his progress, prompting a loan spell at Marseille before his move to Turkey.

Now, Bailly hopes for a resurgence with Solskjaer's potential appointment, seeking to rejuvenate his career under the guidance of his former Manchester United manager. The expected collaboration between Solskjaer and Bailly could mark a turning point for the Ivorian defender, offering a chance to overcome his challenges and regain stability in his footballing journey.