Former Manchester United defender Eric Bailly finds himself in a challenging situation in Istanbul, having been exiled from the Besiktas

Former Manchester United defender Eric Bailly finds himself in a challenging situation in Istanbul, having been exiled from the Besiktas first-team squad, reported by GOAL. The Ivorian international bid farewell to Manchester United over the summer, seeking a fresh start in Turkey after a loan spell with Ligue 1 side Marseille. However, his venture to Besiktas has encountered an unexpected hurdle, with the club announcing on social media that Bailly is among five players excluded from the first-team squad.

This decision comes on the back of Besiktas' disappointing 3-1 home defeat against arch-rivals Fenerbahce, a match in which Bailly was given a starting role but failed to leave a positive imprint. Samet Aybaba, the club's Football Teams General Coordinator, pointed to poor performance and incompatibility within the team as the primary reasons for excluding Bailly, along with Vincent Aboubakar, Valentin Rosier, Rachid Ghezzal, and Jean Onana.

Besiktas, currently occupying the fifth spot in the Super Lig table, has expressed a commitment to restructuring the team. Bailly, with a wealth of experience from his 113 appearances for Manchester United and achievements such as winning the League Cup and Europa League, was expected to be a significant asset for Besiktas. However, his swift exclusion raises questions about his assimilation into the team and the challenges he faces in winning over a disillusioned fan base.

As Besiktas embarks on reshaping its squad and staff structure, the future for Eric Bailly in Istanbul remains uncertain. The Ivorian defender's journey, which promised a fresh start, has encountered an unexpected twist, and the next chapters in his career will likely depend on how he responds to this setback and the club's subsequent decisions.