In a candid interview with The 42, former Manchester United midfielder Darron Gibson has bravely opened up about his battle with sleeping pill addiction after retiring from professional football, reported by GOAL. Gibson shed light on the gravity of his addiction, which came to a head when he was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a seizure.

Reflecting on the challenging period following his retirement at the end of the 2020/21 season, Gibson shared, “If I'd kept going, I'd have died.” He disclosed that he was taking 12 to 14 sleeping tablets every night, a habit that took a severe toll on his health and well-being. His situation became critical enough to warrant hospitalization, a moment that starkly highlighted the seriousness of his addiction.

Gibson, who made 60 appearances for Manchester United between 2005 and 2012 and later played for clubs including Sunderland, Wigan, and Salford City, emphasized the difficulty he faced in adjusting to life after professional football. His struggle with sleeping pill addiction echoes a broader issue within the world of football, shedding light on the mental health challenges faced by retired and current players alike.

The former United player's bravery in sharing his story serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing mental health in the world of sports. Gibson's candid revelation not only raises awareness but also fosters a sense of solidarity within the football community, encouraging others to seek help and support when facing similar challenges.

Darron Gibson's journey, though arduous, stands as a testament to resilience and the strength of the human spirit. By speaking out, he has taken a crucial step in breaking the silence surrounding mental health issues in professional sports, inspiring others to do the same.