Published November 11, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire might’ve got a call-up to England for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but it doesn’t appear his future at Old Trafford is stable by any means. According to the Guardian, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will listen to offers for Maguire next summer as they look to offload the Brit, who has fallen down the pecking order at the club.

Maguire is expected to be the first choice for Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate in Qatar, but that’s far from the case in Manchester. While he’s been getting more minutes as of late due to Raphael Varane’s injury, the former Leicester City standout is struggling to be consistent. ten Hag prefers Varane and summer signing Lisandro Martinez as his center-back pairing, citing Maguire’s lack of pace as a concern.

Manchester United signed Maguire back in 2019 from the Foxes for a massive fee of £80m but the Red Devils realize they’re probably going to accept their losses in any potential sale of the defender. Maguire has made a measly four appearances in the Premier League this term and just three starts. Even Victor Lindelof was picked ahead of him in last Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

There is no questioning that Maguire is still capable of being a solid center-back, but he’s stale at Manchester United. A change is needed badly. The fans do not support the Englishman anymore and he’s playing with a huge lack of confidence when he takes the pitch. Maguire is currently on a six-year deal that has an option to extend until 2026.