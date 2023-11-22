Manchester United's Harry Maguire has spoken out in response to his critics, expressing gratitude towards English fans

Manchester United‘s Harry Maguire has spoken out in response to his critics, expressing gratitude towards English fans and asserting that he feels “really appreciated” in the broader football community, reported by GOAL. Despite facing criticism from certain segments of United supporters, Maguire emphasized that he is privileged to fulfill his childhood dream of representing his nation.

In a conversation with reporters, Maguire conveyed his deep connection to playing for England, labeling it a massive honor and a childhood aspiration. He stressed his commitment to being available for every game, aiming to contribute to the team's success. Reflecting on the success of the past six years, both individually and for the team, Maguire highlighted the importance of achieving major trophies.

The 30-year-old defender acknowledged that he feels appreciated within the England dressing room and the broader football world, citing support from coaches, players, ex-players, and managers. Maguire also expressed gratitude for the memories created with England fans over the years, considering it a crucial aspect of his football journey.

Despite facing challenges, Maguire has demonstrated resilience and determination. Last season, he faced a period of being marginalized, featuring in only 16 Premier League games and accumulating 759 minutes on the pitch under manager Erik ten Hag. However, Maguire's perseverance has paid off, becoming a regular presence in the team's lineup since the end of September.

While there were speculations about a potential move away from the club in the summer, Harry Maguire chose to stay and fight for his place. As Manchester United prepares for a crucial encounter against Everton on Sunday, Maguire is set to play a pivotal role. The team currently sits in sixth place in the Premier League table, trailing leaders Manchester City by seven points.