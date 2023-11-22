As Rasmus Hojlund joins the Premier League, Manchester United legend Henrik Larsson has weighed in on the young signing's standout quality

As Rasmus Hojlund tries to find his footing in the demanding landscape of the Premier League, Manchester United legend Henrik Larsson has weighed in on the young signing's standout quality, reported by GOAL. The Danish striker, secured by the Red Devils for a hefty £72 million ($92m), has encountered a mixed bag of performances under manager Erik ten Hag.

Despite a goal drought in his first nine Premier League appearances, Hojlund has displayed a different side of his prowess in the Champions League, netting an impressive five goals in four games. His standout performance came against FC Copenhagen, where he not only showcased his scoring ability with a brace but also etched his name in history as the youngest United player to score twice in a European top-flight away fixture at 20 years and 277 days.

Larsson, who closely observed Hojlund during United's visit to Parken Stadium, shared his insights on the young striker's qualities. The football legend emphasized Hojlund's notable speed and physical presence, highlighting his willingness to exploit spaces behind the opponent's defensive lines.

Acknowledging the adjustment period for the new signing, Larsson expressed optimism about Hojlund's potential impact, stating, “It's early to say, but he looks interesting because physically, there is a presence about him. It's going to take some time before he settles in. He's new to the club and getting used to the other players. But hopefully, for United, he can be a good striker.”

What's next for Rasmus Hojlund at Manchester United?

Looking ahead, Rasmus Hojlund's immediate future with Manchester United is clouded by a muscle sprain, leading to his withdrawal from the Denmark squad and a potential absence until the end of November. This setback may see him miss crucial fixtures, including the upcoming clash against Everton. As Hojlund navigates the challenges of adapting to English football, United fans eagerly anticipate the evolution of their marquee signing and his eventual impact on the team's success.