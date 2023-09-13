Following England‘s 3-1 friendly win over Scotland, Harry Maguire playfully responded to jeering from the Scottish fans by posting a snippet of a popular England chant mocking the Scotland football team on social media, reported by GOAL.

The match at Hampden Park saw goals from Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, and Harry Kane for England, while Maguire scored an own goal that served as a consolation for Scotland. Maguire, who started the match on the bench and entered the pitch at halftime, faced jeers from the home fans every time he touched the ball. The match was controlled by the England squad throughout despite Harry Maguire's hard time with the fans.

After the match, the Manchester United defender took to social media to share a part of the England fans' famous chant, “Scotland get battered, everywhere they go, Scotland get battered, everywhere they go. Everywhere they go.” Along with the chant, he wrote, “Enjoyable game with the lads – always enjoy representing my country. Everywhere they goooo.”

Maguire has faced a challenging start to the 2023-24 season, having yet to start a match for his club. His sole Premier League appearance for Manchester United was as a substitute in their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

However, the 30-year-old defender is expected to feature in Erik ten Hag's matchday squad when Manchester United faces Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday. As international football gives way to club commitments, fans eagerly await Maguire's performance in the upcoming match as he aims to regain form for both club and country.