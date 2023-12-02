Sir Jim Ratcliffe's focus on promoting homegrown players could see Jadon Sancho reintegrated into the Manchester United first team.

Jadon Sancho's Manchester United career could be set for a revival following the impending arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe as a club stakeholder. Ratcliffe, a wealthy chemical engineer, is poised to acquire a 25% stake in United for a staggering £1.3 billion, marking a significant development in the club's ownership structure.

Ratcliffe's influence is expected to extend to the club's football operations, with reports indicating that he will engage the services of his trusted lieutenant, Sir Dave Brailsford. Brailsford, renowned for his success with the Team Sky cycling team, advocates for a psychology-based approach alongside therapist Steve Peters.

This approach could benefit Sancho, who has been frozen out of the first team since September. The 23-year-old winger's public outburst following his omission from the lineup for the 3-1 loss to Arsenal resulted in his exile from the Manchester United senior squad.

Sancho's refusal to apologize to manager Erik ten Hag for his social media comments has further strained his relationship with the club. However, the Mirror indicates that Ratcliffe's focus on promoting homegrown players could offer Sancho a lifeline back into the Manchester United team.

Despite links to a January exit, with Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal reportedly interested in replacing injured Brazilian superstar Neymar with Sancho, the winger could find himself back in the Manchester United fold under Ratcliffe's ownership.

Whether Sancho can regain the trust of Ten Hag and establish himself as a key player for Manchester United remains to be seen. However, Ratcliffe's arrival could signal a new beginning for the talented winger, offering him a chance to prove his worth and contribute to the club's revival.