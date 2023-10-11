A current of unrest courses through Manchester United as a mystery player has unveiled the squad's collective discontent with manager Erik Ten Hag. Discontentment has become palpable within the club, and it's particularly pronounced regarding the handling of star players Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

On the airwaves of TalkSPORT, Alan Brazil disclosed a disquieting revelation, stating that the players are “not having” the manager, a sentiment that suggests a growing disconnect within the team. He explained, “By all accounts, they're disgusted at how he treated Cristiano, and they say Sancho is a great guy who works tirelessly, so I don't know who to believe.”

This internal turmoil threatened to push Manchester United to the brink, but they were saved from a full-blown crisis by Scott McTominay's last-minute heroics in a recent match against Brentford. The ongoing conflict with Sancho is only one of Ten Hag's numerous challenges, exacerbating the club's struggles.

The 23-year-old Sancho, in response to his manager's public criticism, firmly defended his commitment, saying, “Please don't believe everything you read! I have conducted myself well in training this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't get into. I've been a scapegoat for a long time, which isn't fair.”

The Manchester United manager has taken a hardline stance on Sancho's situation, expressing his expectation for an apology and hinting at a potential transfer in the January window if one isn't forthcoming. The rift with Sancho appears to stem from issues surrounding training behavior, lateness, and concerns about his influence on teammates.

In addition, the controversial exit of Cristiano Ronaldo following a candid interview with Piers Morgan has exacerbated the club's turmoil. Ronaldo's relationship with Ten Hag deteriorated, leading him to become the first high-profile player to join the Saudi league, setting off a domino effect of talent departing for the Middle East.

As tensions continue to simmer within Manchester United, the future of the club and the dynamics between players, manager, and star signings hang in the balance, casting a cloud of uncertainty over the club's fortunes.