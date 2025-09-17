The Indiana Fever forced a winner-take-all affair against the Atlanta Dream after taking Game 2, 77-60, of their best-of-three series on Tuesday.

The Fever led throughout the game, playing with the right amount of desperation to stay alive. They did not disappoint the sellout crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which hosted the team's first home game in the playoffs since 2016.

Fans went wild at the end of the third quarter after Lexie Hull sank a three-pointer in the final second to take a sizable lead heading into the final frame, 59-44. The Fever stole the Dream's inbound and moved the ball until it found Hull wide open on the left wing.

After the game, Caitlin Clark reposted a video of Hull's shot and shared an honest remark.

“Can’t explain what I felt in this moment,” wrote Clark on X.

Can’t explain what I felt in this moment https://t.co/q3TazRjyDY — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) September 17, 2025

The 23-year-old star is out for the remainder of the campaign due to a groin injury and a bone bruise in her left ankle. Still, she has been a supportive teammate, especially to Hull, with whom she has developed a tight relationship.

The 26-year-old Hull contributed seven points and five rebounds in Game 2. The Fever were led by Kelsey Mitchell with 19 points, including four three-pointers, and Aliyah Boston with 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Clark, who also suffered a quad injury, was limited to just 13 games this season after appearing in all 40 outings in her rookie year. She averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.6 steals.

Before the playoffs, the Fever expressed optimism that Clark could suit up. The team, however, eventually chose to err on the side of caution with the reigning Rookie of the Year, prioritizing her long-term health.

The Fever are looking for their first series win since 2015. That year, they advanced to the finals but lost to the Minnesota Lynx, 3-2.

Game 3 is set on Thursday in Atlanta.