The 2022/23 campaign has been a season of improvement for Manchester United. After going through arguably their most dismal campaign last year, the Red Devils showed resurgence under Erik ten Hag. United finished third in the Premier League standings, won the League Cup and reached another final in the FA Cup.

Despite the improvement, this season has left a bitter taste in the mouth of Manchester United fans. They have seen their local rivals Manchester City become the second team after them to win the Treble. If they want to get to their rivals’ level, they need to get rid of the deadwood in the team and free their wage bill. Here are some of the players that they should get rid of quickly.

Harry Maguire

Many fans believe Harry Maguire was already a flop before landing in Manchester. The England International signed from Leicester City for £80m, which is a world record fee for a defender. However, Maguire has never lived up to the hype that made him a great English prospect in Leicester and Hull.

Despite Maguire’s poor performances, he has been made a scapegoat as well by many United fans. However, if he wants to redefine his reputation as a good defender, he needs to play in a defensive team. He has shown that he cannot play in a front-foot playing team, as they have their central defenders placed on the halfway line.

Jadon Sancho

When Jadon Sancho signed for Manchester United in 2021, he was considered the best youngster in world football. The former Manchester City youth player was a breath of fresh air at Borussia Dortmund. His incredible trickery and creativity allowed the Bundesliga giants to play on the front foot.

However, we have not seen the same Sancho at Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Soljskaer and Erik ten Hag have tried to play him on both wings and as an advanced midfielder, but we have only seen a few glimpses of his talent. Even a time off in the Netherlands wasn’t able to salvage the form that made him a great young talent at Borussia Dortmund.

The Red Devils have refused a loan move for Sancho from Dortmund. However, they are willing to listen to permanent offers for the England International. If they get a decent offer, they should cash him and look for an upgrade on him.

Anthony Martial

If you look at Anthony Martial’s performances for Manchester United recently, you wouldn’t believe that he had a Ballon d’Or clause in his contract when he was signed from AS Monaco. Martial’s time at Old Trafford has been a mixture of inconsistency and lack of fitness.

He had arguably the best Manchester United debut, scoring against Liverpool at Old Trafford. However, we have rarely seen those flashes that won him the Golden Boy Award in 2015.

After the departure of Jose Mourinho in 2018, Soljskaer preferred him as a striker. However, his form didn’t change even in that position. In the last season, Martial only scored nine goals in 29 appearances in all competitions. Only 29 appearances in the entire season is one of many pieces of evidence behind his lack of fitness at Old Trafford. There is a reason why ten Hag is after Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen as the new talisman up top.