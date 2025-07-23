One of the best games of the 2024 college football season took place during rivalry week when Georgia went on the road to take on the Georgia Tech football team. The Yellow Jackets went up by 14 points on a touchdown with 5:37 left in the game, and it looked like they were going to pull off the massive upset. The Bulldogs somehow scored 14 points in the final few minutes to tie the game, and they ended up winning in eight overtimes. That game is going to sting for a long time for quarterback Haynes King and the rest of his Georgia Tech teammates.

The Georgia Tech football team hasn't had a lot of good opportunities to take down rival Georgia in recent years, but it got a golden chance last year. The Bulldogs weren't as good as usual, and they didn't look good when they faced the Yellow Jackets. They still won the game. Haynes King does not like Georgia, and he will be out for revenge this year.

“Hopefully we’ll beat them,” King said at ACC Media Days, according to an article from On3. “I know it’s a big rivalry game. The last two times have been really close. Last one being eight overtimes. They’re a really good coached football team, but at the end of the day, it’s to hell with Georgia. We’re trying to beat them.”

That game has given Georgia Tech some fuel for the upcoming season, and the Yellow Jackets will need to be ready to go right out of the gates. They open the season on the road against Colorado, and it's not going to be an easy test.

“We definitely have unfinished business,” King said. “The first one, we’ve got to take it one game at a time. Being at Colorado for the first game, that’s going to be a big one. Just take it each week, make it simple. Some people try to make it too complicated and try to make it harder than it is. If you execute and do your job and have the players around you playing at a high level, things are going to happen for you. I’m not the one to mainly focus on individual accolades or individual success. If your team’s having success, that stuff is going to come.”

The 2025 college football season is right around the corner, and Haynes King is hoping to make it a big one for the Georgia Tech football team. A win against rival Georgia would certainly go a long way for the Yellow Jackets.

