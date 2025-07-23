The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a busy offseason so far in 2025, signing free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers and extending defensive star TJ Watt on a new record-breaking contract. Meanwhile, the team also raised eyebrows by trading safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins, receiving Jalen Ramsey in return.

Recently, head coach Mike Tomlin spoke on how he envisions the Steelers integrating Ramsey into the fold that already includes several talented defensive backs even after the departure of Fitzpatrick.

“We're going to start him regardless. Where we move him depends on the offense,” said Tomlin, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Tomlin also added that “they're coverage people. Describe them however you wish to describe them.”

A big year for the Steelers

The Steelers have made many moves this offseason that have signaled they are all-in on competing for a championship in the 2025-26 NFL season.

Pittsburgh is hoping that quarterback Aaron Rodgers still has more left in the tank than Russell Wilson did during his stint with the team last season. Earlier this offseason, the team brought in DK Metcalf to give themselves a nice downfield target, although they also moved wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys in a trade that puzzled many fans.

The Steelers also solidified their defensive line moving forward by signing TJ Watt to a mammoth extension that will make him the highest paid defensive player in the history of the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Steelers' defensive backfield also figures to once again be a strength this upcoming season, but it will certainly be interesting to see how Tomlin and his staff juggle the players in that rotation now that Fitzpatrick is out and Ramsey is in.

In any case, the Steelers are slated to start their 2025 season on the road against Rodgers' former team, the New York Jets, on September 7 at 1:00 PM ET from the Meadowlands.