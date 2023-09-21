Manchester United's Jadon Sancho found himself amid controversy as he opted for a game controller instead of a football in a recent Champions League clash against Bayern Munich. While his teammates were preparing to take on the German giants, Sancho was engaged in a game of EA Sports FC 24, particularly in the Pro Clubs mode. This surprising sight left fans and critics alike puzzled and concerned about the forward's commitment to the team.

Unfortunately for Manchester United, the distractions didn't end there. The injury-plagued side faced a challenging encounter against Bayern Munich, ultimately succumbing to a 4-3 defeat. This marked a worrying trend for Erik ten Hag's squad, as it was their third consecutive loss. It is the first time in Manchester United's history since 1976 that they have conceded three goals for three games in a row.

Sancho is on clubs whilst United are about to play Bayern😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/c6n8Js1sG8 — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) September 20, 2023

Adding to the uncertainty surrounding Sancho's future at the club, he was recently instructed to train away from the first team due to a falling out with manager Ten Hag. The Dutchman's comments regarding Sancho's future only fueled speculation, as he openly admitted that he was unsure if the talented winger would don the Red Devils' jersey again.

With Manchester United's form taking a hit and internal discord brewing, the pressure is on to reverse their fortunes. The team will aim to bounce back in the Premier League when they face Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday. It remains to be seen whether Sancho can overcome these turbulent times and play a role in the club's revival or if his days at Old Trafford are numbered.