Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is under fire as club legend Lee Sharpe expresses concerns over the forward's recent performance, describing it as a drop “off the face of a cliff” this season, reported by GOAL.

Sharpe, who graced Old Trafford from 1988 to 1996, emphasized Rashford's failure to set a positive example for younger players despite his senior status. The 26-year-old has struggled to find the net, tallying only three Premier League goals this season compared to 17 in the previous campaign.

In a candid interview with Fruity Slots, Sharpe remarked, “Marcus Rashford doesn't quite seem to have got up to pace this season. I don't know whether it's a confidence thing or if he's dealing with off-pitch matters, but he doesn't seem as focused or direct in his football anymore. This year he just seems to have dropped off the face of a cliff.”

As a senior player, expectations are high for Rashford to set the standard for the team, especially during times when the club lacks experienced first-team players. Sharpe highlighted a recent FA Cup tie against Wigan, expressing disappointment with Rashford's lack of pace, directness, and authority on the field.

The former United player questioned Rashford's approach, stating, “He just doesn't seem to be going past players anymore. He seems to be second-guessing himself at times when he's squared up to players.”

Rashford's form aligns with a challenging period for Manchester United, currently sitting eighth in the Premier League, trailing behind rivals. The upcoming fixture against Tottenham presents a crucial opportunity for Rashford to rediscover his form and make a significant impact, especially given his mixed track record against Spurs.

The scrutiny intensifies as fans and pundits alike await Marcus Rashford's response on the pitch, hoping for a resurgence that can lift both his personal form and Manchester United's fortunes in the league.