In a surprising twist to the January transfer window, Manchester United‘s Jadon Sancho appears set to make a loan return to Borussia Dortmund, seeking an escape from what has been described as a “nightmare” at Old Trafford, reported by GOAL.

The English forward, who made a high-profile move to Manchester United for £75 million ($95m) in the summer of 2021, has endured a challenging 2023-24 season. Accused by manager Erik ten Hag of letting standards slip in training, Sancho has been notably absent from the field since August 26, forced to operate within the confines of Manchester United's academy system.

Reports from Bild suggest that a loan deal back to Germany has been agreed upon in the January transfer window. The short-term move is expected to cost Borussia Dortmund just £2.6 million, providing the 23-year-old with an opportunity to revive his professional career in familiar surroundings. While a few minor tax details need to be resolved, there are indications that Sancho could join Dortmund at their Marbella winter training camp on Friday, potentially featuring in a friendly against AZ Alkmaar on Saturday.

During his initial stint at Borussia Dortmund, Sancho showcased his prowess with 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 appearances. However, his time at Manchester United has seen a dip in his impact, managing only 12 goals and six assists across 82 outings. After three brief appearances at the start of the current season, Sancho has been conspicuously absent from the pitch, facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

As football fans await official confirmation of the loan deal, the potential return of Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund adds an unexpected twist to the January transfer window, leaving supporters eager to see how this chapter in the talented forward's career unfolds.