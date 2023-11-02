Manchester United's Jadon Sancho's much-speculated return to Borussia Dortmund has received a significant boost

Jadon Sancho‘s much-speculated return to Borussia Dortmund has received a significant boost, thanks to a shared agent connection with English prodigy Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, reported by GOAL. The Manchester United winger's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain, with ongoing tensions between him and manager Erik ten Hag. Dortmund, keen on welcoming back their former star, are considering a potential loan deal, although Sancho's hefty £350,000 weekly wage poses a challenge.

Recent reports from The Sun indicate that Dortmund might facilitate this return by sending out Bynoe-Gittens on loan. The talented youngster, seeking more playing time after struggling to secure a spot in Edin Terzic's lineup, is open to a temporary move. Crucially, both Sancho and Bynoe-Gittens share the same agent, a factor that could streamline negotiations and overcome potential obstacles.

Bynoe-Gittens, who previously honed his skills in Chelsea and Manchester City's academy setups, might contemplate a return to his homeland during the upcoming winter window. Sancho, during his tenure at Borussia Dortmund, showcased his attacking prowess, amassing an impressive record of 50 goals in 137 appearances.

Despite offers from Saudi Arabia reportedly being on the table for Jadon Sancho, his inclination towards staying in Europe might be influenced by his ambitions to secure a spot in Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2024, scheduled to commence in less than a year. As discussions unfold with Manchester United, the shared agent's influence could prove pivotal in shaping the next chapter of Sancho's career, potentially leading him back to Dortmund, where he once thrived as a prolific attacker. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.