Manchester United are in the hunt for Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong this summer. The 22-year-old has had a fantastic season in Germany after joining Leverkusen from Celtic in 2021. Frimpong played in Manchester City’s academy but never made it to the first team at the Etihad Stadium.

According to Fabrizio Romano’s interview on GIVEMESPORT, Bayer Leverkusen rate Frimpong for £50m. However, Manchester United could secure a deal at a lesser value than that.

“They had a meeting with the agent of the player, and it was one month ago. It was a positive meeting. Frimpong is giving priority to Premier League football in general. He would love to return to Manchester and was in the Manchester City academy. He appreciates the city and the lifestyle there.”

Frimpong has also spoken about his future after getting linked to several clubs in the future.

“I don’t know when I will decide about my future. I’m just concentrating on Leverkusen and the upcoming games.”

Manchester United currently have Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot occupying the right-back position. The manager Erik ten Hag said the competition is close between them.

“I think it’s close, the competition between them. Maybe Aaron gives you a little bit more defending, Diogo gives you maybe a little more offense.”

However, the Dutchman wants a permanent solution in the right-back position rather than chopping and changing constantly. United need one point in their remaining two Premier League games to secure Champions League football next season. After that, their focus will turn to Manchester City in the FA Cup final.