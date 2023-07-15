Manchester United have rejected an initial bid from Galatasaray for the signature of Fred. The Brazilian has been second fiddle under Erik ten Hag and wants to make a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Galatasaray have approached Manchester United in pursuit of their midfielder. The opening bid was rejected as the fee was below United’s expectations. Regardless of the Turkish club’s situation, Fred will leave Old Trafford this summer. Saudia Arabia, Fulham, and many other Premier League clubs are interested in acquiring his services.

Manchester United have set a price tag of £20m on Fred. Fulham has been linked with a move for the Brazil international ever since he was found talking to Marco Silva in the dugout after the final Premier League game of the season. However, the Premier League club has stated that they don’t value him anywhere near £20m.

Hence, it is likely that Silva will approach other talented midfielders, including 21-year-old Andre Trindade of Fluminense. Nottingham Forest and Roma have also reached out to the former Shakhtar Donetsk man, but there are no advanced negotiations with him as of late.

Fred made 56 appearances for Manchester United last season, including a start in the FA Cup final against Manchester City. However, only 23 of the 56 appearances came as starts. Christian Eriksen has been relied on in the first team by Erik ten Hag. With the signing of Mason Mount, it is likely that the Brazilian will find himself further down the pecking order.