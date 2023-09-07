Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is facing uncertainty ahead of Argentina's opening World Cup qualifying match against Ecuador, reported by GOAL.

Martinez, 25, suffered an injury to his foot during the second half of Manchester United's recent loss to Arsenal. He was subsequently replaced by Harry Maguire. Following the game, Martinez promptly left the UK to join his Argentina teammates for the upcoming international break. This left Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag unaware of the full extent of Martinez's injury.

Providing an update on Martinez's injury status, ten Hag stated in a press conference that it is unlikely the center-back will feature in Argentina's match against Ecuador on Thursday. However, there is a possibility he could recover in time to play against Bolivia next Tuesday.

Argentina is set to embark on their journey toward the 2026 World Cup with qualifying matches against Bolivia and Ecuador. Martinez's injury comes after he was not a regular starter for the World Cup-winning squad in Qatar. Argentina's head coach, Lionel Scaloni, often preferred to begin matches with Nicolas Otamendi and Cristian Romero in the center-back positions.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Martinez's availability for the qualifiers, it is probable that his next appearance will be for Manchester United when they face Brighton on September 16. The outcome of his injury evaluation will play a significant role in determining his participation in the upcoming international fixtures and club matches for Manchester United.

This injury setback raises concerns for both Lisandro Martinez and Manchester United as they navigate the early stages of the season. His absence from the lineup would require ten Hag to explore alternative defensive options as they seek to maintain their competitive edge in domestic and international competitions.