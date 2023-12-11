In a significant blow to Manchester United's preparations for a pivotal Champions League clash against Bayern Munich

In a significant blow to Manchester United‘s preparations for a pivotal Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, the notable absence of star forwards Marcus Rashford and Antony Martial from the team's training session has raised concerns, reported by GOAL. The upcoming match against Bayern holds immense importance for United, as they need a victory to secure a coveted spot in the Champions League last-16.

Both Rashford and Martial were reported to be unwell, forcing them to withdraw from the training session at the Carrington center. Rashford, who started on the bench in United's recent disappointing 3-0 loss to Bournemouth, and Martial, who played 56 minutes in that game, are integral components of United's attacking arsenal.

Their absence adds to the challenges faced by United's manager, Erik ten Hag, who has been under scrutiny due to the team's inconsistent performances. In the Champions League, United has managed only one win in five matches, and in the Premier League, they have suffered seven defeats in 16 games.

The looming clash against Bayern Munich is crucial for United's aspirations in the Champions League, and a positive result is imperative to ease the pressure on Ten Hag and improve the team's standings in both domestic and European competitions.

What's ahead of Manchester United?

As the team gears up for this critical encounter, Ten Hag will be optimistic that Rashford and Martial recover from their illness and return to training on Tuesday. Their presence will be vital to provide additional options and offensive prowess in the must-win fixture against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, December 13.