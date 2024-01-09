16-year-old darts sensation Luke Littler is not only making waves in the world of arrows but is also a big supporter of Manchester United

In an unexpected twist of sporting passion, 16-year-old darts sensation Luke Littler is not only making waves in the world of arrows but is also a big supporter of Manchester United, offering his insights on what the Red Devils need to clinch FA Cup glory in 2024, reported by GOAL.

Littler, who captured the attention of the sporting realm with his remarkable journey to the final of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, has become a notable figure at a young age. As a devoted Manchester United fan, he recently revealed plans to tour Old Trafford after finishing as the runner-up in one of the premier darts tournaments, rubbing shoulders with football superstars along the way.

With Manchester United's current season witnessing a dip in Premier League title aspirations and early exits in European and Carabao Cup competitions, the FA Cup remains their solitary path to major silverware. Littler, anticipating the Red Devils' journey, emphasized the importance of mental strength, stating, “I think we need the mental strength to think we can win this.”

In the third round of the FA Cup, Manchester United secured a victory over Wigan Athletic with goals from Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes. The upcoming challenge for Erik ten Hag's squad involves a trip to face either League Two side Newport County or non-league outfit Eastleigh in the fourth round—an encounter that Luke Littler, undoubtedly, will be closely following.

As the young darts sensation continues to bask in the limelight of his achievements, his unwavering support for Manchester United adds an extra dimension to his sports persona. The FA Cup journey for the Red Devils holds the hopes of not just seasoned football enthusiasts but also an emerging sports prodigy who knows a thing or two about winning performances.