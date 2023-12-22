Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps has proven that her skills extend far beyond the football pitch, showcasing her fancy footwork

Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps has proven that her skills extend far beyond the football pitch, showcasing her fancy footwork in a delightful TikTok video. The video, shared after she won one of the most prestigious awards in British sports, the BBC Sports Personality of the Year, captured the celebratory spirit of the star-studded after party.

After earning the coveted award, Earps kept the festivities alive by grooving to Mariah Carey's festive classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The joyous TikTok dance video was a hit with her followers, who appreciated seeing the football star letting loose and enjoying herself.

Having claimed the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in its 70th year, Earps made history as the second consecutive Lioness to receive the honor, following in the footsteps of Beth Mead, recognized for her role in England's Euro 2022 triumph. The celebratory TikTok content delivered by Earps was a promise fulfilled, delighting fans with her post-awards aeroplane skit.

As fans celebrated Earps' off-field moves, the TikTok comments section lit up with demands for her inclusion in the next series of the popular BBC show Strictly Come Dancing. Fans are eager to see if Earps, with her dancing prowess, will take on a new challenge in the world of dance.

As Mary Earps continues to make waves both on and off the football field, the anticipation for her potential participation in Strictly Come Dancing adds an exciting twist to her already illustrious career. While her future with Manchester United is under negotiation, fans are left wondering if her next steps might involve a turn on the dance floor.