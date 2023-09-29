In a bid to secure their future rosters, both Manchester United and Chelsea have set their sights on Flamengo‘s emerging talent, Lorran. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has recently attracted the attention of these Premier League giants, prompting them to dispatch scouts to monitor his performance closely, as reported by GOAL.

Lorran's journey into professional football began at Flamengo's esteemed youth academy. This season, he received a taste of first-team action, making his senior debut in January. His remarkable achievements include scoring his maiden goal during his first start, equalizing in a 1-1 draw against Bangu Atletico Clube. Notably, this accomplishment established him as Flamengo's youngest-ever scorer at just 16 years old.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United have been actively scouting talent in the Brazilian league. Chelsea, in particular, has made significant acquisitions from Brazil, securing players like Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama and Angelo Gabriel and Deivid Washington from Santos. Meanwhile, Manchester United already boasts Brazilian talents such as midfielder Casemiro and winger Antony in their squad.

Lorran's potential move is not devoid of complexities. He currently holds a €50 million (£43m/$53m) release clause in his contract with Flamengo, extending until the end of 2025. Additionally, the young prospect has signed with ROC Nation Sports, the sports agency founded by renowned rapper Jay Z. His fellow compatriots, including Vinicius Junior, Lucas Paqueta, Gabriel Martinelli, and Endrick, also belong to this influential agency.

As Lorran continues to showcase his skills on the field, both Manchester United and Chelsea are expected to closely monitor his progress. Their decisions regarding potential offers will likely be influenced by his ongoing performance and growth at Flamengo.