Raphael Varane faces uncertainty at Manchester United as manager Erik ten Hag opts to bench the former Real Madrid ace.

Manchester United's Raphael Varane finds himself sidelined under manager Erik ten Hag's choices, with the ex-Real Madrid star frequently benched in favor of Lindelof and Maguire. This decision has raised eyebrows and stirred discussions about the defender's future at the club.

Despite his recent reduced playing time, Varane, a four-time Champions League winner, is still held in high regard by the Old Trafford faithful. However, past statements made to GQ Magazine suggest potential options for the French defender's future, mentioning his ties to clubs like Madrid, Manchester United, and his hometown club Lens.

In an interview earlier this year, Varane hinted at potential career destinations beyond Manchester United, mentioning his admiration for both Madrid and his current club. “I will finish my career either in Madrid, or in Manchester, or in Lens. I will not move to another club [other than those],” he explained, although acknowledging the complexities of returning to Real Madrid, a move often unusual for former players.

The recent spell on the bench has led to speculations of a falling-out with Ten Hag. However, the Manchester United manager dismissed these claims, attributing Varane's absence to tactical decisions. “It is about tactical reasons why I chose these partnerships,” Ten Hag explained, emphasizing the competition for positions.

Ten Hag's reassurance indicates that the Frenchman's United career isn't wholly in jeopardy, hinting at a potential return to the starting lineup in the near future. Yet, with Maguire's commendable performances securing his place in the team, Varane may need to wait for his chance.

With international breaks looming, the former Real Madrid man can showcase his prowess and vie for a spot in the starting XI. His dedication during this time could be pivotal in reclaiming his role and reshaping his tenure at Manchester United. As the defender aims to impress the coaching staff at Carrington, uncertainties linger about his future playing time amidst tough competition within the squad.