In a stunning Boxing Day comeback, Manchester United‘s rising star, Alejandro Garnacho, wrote his name in Premier League history by breaking a niche record, reported by GOAL. The Argentine forward played a pivotal role in United's remarkable 3-2 win against Aston Villa, securing an unlikely three points at Old Trafford.

Facing a 2-0 deficit within the opening 30 minutes, courtesy of goals from John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker for Villa, Garnacho spearheaded United's comeback with a memorable brace. The young talent's performance didn't just secure a crucial victory but also earned him the distinction of becoming the youngest player (19 years and 178 days) to score two or more goals on Boxing Day in the Premier League. This achievement surpassed the previous record held by Michael Owen, who achieved the feat at the age of 20 years and 12 days against Newcastle in 1999.

Alejandro Garnacho's heroics not only marked a significant personal milestone but lifted United to a sixth-place position in the league standings. The result, coming in their first game since Sir Jim Ratcliffe's recent 25% purchase of the club, showcased resilience and potential for Erik ten Hag's side.

Rasmus Hojlund, United's summer signing from Atalanta, contributed to the comeback with his first Premier League goal after 1,000 minutes of play in the competition. Despite a challenging start for United, the win served as a morale boost, propelling them to sixth place, while Villa missed an opportunity to climb to second in the table.

What's next for Manchester United in the Premier League?

As 2023 draws to a close, Manchester United will look to carry this momentum into their upcoming away fixture against Nottingham Forest on December 30, rounding off the year with hopes of continued success under Erik ten Hag.