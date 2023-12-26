Discover the intense race for Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich as Manchester United and Manchester City enter the pursuit.

Manchester United has joined the fierce competition to secure the services of Bayern Munich's midfield dynamo, Joshua Kimmich, amid swirling speculations about his future. The 28-year-old's contract with Bayern expires in June 2025, adding to the intrigue surrounding his long-term plans despite his pivotal role this season, contributing one goal and six assists in 20 appearances.

According to the reports from Fichajes, Manchester United is actively monitoring Kimmich's situation, adding weight to the growing interest in the German maestro. While an immediate move seems unlikely, the possibility of an exit at the season's close has emerged, potentially triggering negotiations soon.

Kimmich's illustrious tenure at Bayern since his 2015 switch from RB Leipzig boasts an impressive track record of 367 appearances, 41 goals, and 100 assists across various competitions. Despite hoisting multiple Bundesliga titles, German Cups, and a Champions League triumph, Kimmich appears inclined toward a fresh challenge, with the allure of the Premier League on his radar.

As the race for Kimmich's signature intensifies, Liverpool, Barcelona, and Manchester City have also entered the pursuit, indicating a heated battle for the versatile midfielder. Manchester United's midfield landscape could witness significant shifts in 2024, involving Donny van de Beek's departure to Eintracht Frankfurt and uncertain prospects for Sofyan Amrabat, currently on loan from Fiorentina.

Recent murmurs linking Casemiro to a possible move to Saudi Arabia suggest that Manchester United might need to revamp their midfield, potentially requiring the acquisition of two to three players ahead of the 2024-25 season. Consequently, the importance of closely tracking Kimmich's situation escalates for Manchester United's midfield dynamics.