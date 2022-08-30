Manchester United exploring last-minute deal for USMNT, Barcelona youngster

It appears that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is legitimately trying to build an Ajax 2.0 at Old Trafford. After securing the signing of former player Antony from the Eredivisie giants, the Red Devils are now considering a late move for Barcelona and USMNT right-back Sergino Dest.

Via Sky Sports:

“Manchester United are exploring the possibility of a late deal for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest.

“If they can secure a move, they will allow Aaron Wan-Bissaka to leave with both West Ham and Crystal Palace both interested in signing him.”

Dest previously played under ten Hag at Ajax. The Dutch manager already brought in Lisandro Martinez this summer, too, who used to ply his trade in Amsterdam. Manchester United have seemingly turned things around with two straight victories in the Premier League but clearly, they’re still looking for more reinforcements. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has fallen out of favor at United and as noted, is garnering interest from mid-level EPL clubs.

As for Dest, he’s yet to play in La Liga this term under Xavi, who has used Ronald Araujo at right-back instead. There was some talk of a potential swap deal with Wan-Bissaka heading to Camp Nou and Dest coming to Manchester United, but it feels unlikely that will happen with minimal time left in the transfer window, which closes on September 1st.

Diogo Dalot has been starting at right-back for the Red Devils so far this season and he’s done a respectable job, even assisting Bruno Fernandes for the side’s lone goal against Southampton over the weekend. But, potentially bringing in a player like Sergino Dest who is familiar with ten Hag’s system could be a good move.

We’ll see if Manchester United can strike a last-minute deal for the youngster.