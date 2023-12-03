Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller is reportedly considering a move to Manchester United as he is no longer a priority for Thomas Tuchel.

German football legend Thomas Muller has been urged to leave Bayern Munich and could be set for a reunion with former manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Muller, 34, has found his game time limited at Bayern this season, especially following the arrival of Harry Kane. The likes of Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and even Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting have also limited his involvement under Thomas Tuchel.

Despite being Bayern's vice-captain, Muller has only managed two goals and five assists from 15 appearances this term, totaling just 575 minutes of football and only six starts.

World Cup-winning captain Lothar Matthaus, who left Bayern for New York MetroStars in 2000, has encouraged Muller to make a similar move in search of regular playing time.

“At Bayern Munich, he will no longer get the minutes he got two years ago,” Matthaus wrote for Sky Sport in Germany. “If he has the confidence to play from the start like he did two years ago, then he has to change clubs. You have to say that openly.”

According to German publication Bild, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is interested in signing Muller in 2024. Ten Hag is a big fan of the experienced forward and reportedly reached out to him last winter over a possible transfer.

Muller's current contract at Bayern expires at the end of the season. While Tuchel is open to him signing an extension, the player is reportedly keen to explore his options elsewhere.

A move to Manchester United could reunite Muller with ten Hag, under whom he thrived during their time together at Ajax. Muller's experience and versatility could be valuable assets for United as they look to rebuild their squad.