Manchester United dismisses Karim Benzema's link amidst a goal-scoring crisis, opting to explore short-term solutions.

Amid Manchester United's ongoing struggle to find the back of the net this season, the club has firmly ruled out a move for Karim Benzema, the former Real Madrid striker. The speculation linking the 36-year-old to Old Trafford has been quashed by the Red Devils, who cite concerns over Benzema's age and his substantial £86 million-a-season wage demands. Despite United's goal-scoring crisis, focusing on short-term solutions remains paramount for manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United currently ranks among the Premier League's lowest-scoring teams, with only 24 goals from 21 games. Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund have faced challenges in scoring regularly, while Anthony Martial's struggles with form and fitness have left him sidelined. In light of these difficulties, United is actively exploring the loan market this month, seeking a temporary fix to bolster their attacking options.

Ten Hag, discussing potential loan moves, acknowledged the impact of past signings like Marcel Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst, emphasizing the need to analyze available options carefully. Despite Benzema's impressive career and the allure of his potential return to Europe, Manchester United has opted against pursuing the veteran forward, considering other candidates for their short-term striker needs.

The competition for striking reinforcements is fierce, with Chelsea and Arsenal also in the market for similar acquisitions. While the search for a suitable candidate intensifies, former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is reportedly looking to leave Saudi Arabia after a brief stint at Al-Ettifaq. Ajax has emerged as a potential destination for the midfielder, further adding intrigue to the unfolding dynamics of the January transfer window.

As Manchester United navigates the complexities of the transfer market, the emphasis remains on securing a striker who can provide immediate impact and contribute to the team's pursuit of success in the latter part of the season. The search for the ideal candidate continues, with fans eagerly anticipating the resolution of United's striker dilemma in the coming weeks.