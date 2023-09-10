Manchester United winger Antony will take time away from the club amid his sexual abuse allegations.

Accusations of abuse against Antony have been made by three women including his former partner Gabriela Cavallin. The 23-year-old — who was dropped from the Brazil squad on Monday following the accusations — has denied any such wrongdoing.

However, both him and United have agreed to delay his return to training in order to “address the allegations.”

“Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony,” the club statement read on Sunday. “Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations.

“As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognize the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

According to ESPN sources, Antony has not been arrested or charged while he hasn't been suspended by the club either. He will still get his full pay, but as things stand, there is no timetable for when he'll be returning to action.

Antony would also provide his own statement on Sunday.

“I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me,” he said. “This was a mutual decision to avoid distraction to my teammates and unnecessary controversy for the club.

“I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth. I look forward to returning to play as soon as possible.”

Antony joined Manchester United from Ajax in a massive £85 million ($105.95 million) deal in 2022. However, the Brazilian has still yet to truly impress with just four league goals in 29 games.

His sexual abuse scandal comes a few weeks after United considering reintegrating Mason Greenwood back into the team before receiving plenty of backlash and ultimately deciding it was best that he continue his career away from Old Trafford.