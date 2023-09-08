Manchester United forward Antony is facing even more serious allegations of violent behavior as two additional women come forward with accusations, further intensifying the news surrounding the player, reported by GOAL.

Already under investigation for alleged physical and mental abuse by his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin, the 23-year-old Brazilian has been dropped from the latest Brazil national team squad due to these assault allegations. The case is currently under investigation by police authorities in Sao Paulo and Manchester.

Antony, who made an £85 million ($106 million) move to Old Trafford in 2022, now faces allegations from two more women. Rayssa de Freitas, a law student, claims to have required hospital treatment following an incident in May 2022 in which she alleges she was attacked by Antony and Mallu Ohana, the ex-wife of Brazilian player Dudu, after a night out at a Sao Paulo nightclub.

Ingrid Lana, a 33-year-old banker, has also accused Antony of aggressive behavior toward her in October 2022, stating, “He tried to have sex with me and I didn't want to. He pushed me against the wall, and I hit my head.”

Antony has vehemently denied all the allegations made against him.

In response to these serious accusations, Manchester United issued a statement, acknowledging that they are taking the matter seriously. However, no decision has been made yet regarding Antony's status within the Red Devils' squad, and it remains uncertain whether he will participate in Premier League and Champions League fixtures after the current international break.

The situation is ongoing and has cast a shadow over the player's future, both on and off the field, as authorities continue their investigations and Manchester United assesses the implications for the club.