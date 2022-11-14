Published November 14, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo’s reunion with Manchester United has not been a success so far, and things only continue to get worse for both the player and the club after Ronaldo slammed the team in an interview this past weekend. Ronaldo claimed that he feels he has been betrayed by how United handled his summer transfer saga, and openly said that he has no respect for the club’s manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo’s shocking admissions took the soccer world by storm, and left Man United shocked by his comments. The team is reportedly furious that Ronaldo publicly aired his grievances with the club in an interview, and offered a short response on Monday morning to Ronaldo’s comments.

“Man United statement: ‘Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.'”

“Man United statement continued: ‘Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.'”

United don’t offer too much of a response here, but it’s clear that Ronaldo’s tenuous relationship with the club is coming to an end. The two sides seem destined for a split, and while this is an issue that will likely be tabled for the time being with the club soccer world coming to a hold for the 2022 World Cup, it’s clear United have a problem on their hands with Ronaldo.

It’s seeming increasingly likely Ronaldo will find a new home during the winter transfer window, as his relationship with United is frayed. For now, the star striker will be focused on helping Portugal go on a run in the World Cup, but this issue will follow him for as long as he remains with Manchester United.