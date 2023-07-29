Manchester United have officially added to their attack with one of the most exciting youngsters in Europe. Atalanta forward Rasmus Højlund is joining the Red Devils on a five-year deal worth in the ballpark of €70 million, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Højlund only had his sights set on United as his next club, with the two sides actually reaching a verbal agreement 10 days ago, as Romano noted. But, it took some time for the Red Devils and Atalanta to agree on the fee for the 20-year-old.

Højlund only joined the Serie A outfit last summer from Austrian club Sturm Graz but made an immediate impact for Gian Piero Gasperini's men, scoring nine times and supplying three assists in 32 appearances. While his experience at the highest level is limited, there is no question the Dane is a special talent with boatloads of potential.

He's also firing on all cylinders for Denmark in the 2024 Euro Qualifiers, already scoring six goals in four games. Højlund wasn't part of the World Cup squad last year in Qatar, though. For Manchester United, this is a solid signing and probably the type of addition they will hope can turn into a regular at Old Trafford with time.

Højlund is a prototypical central forward who is clinical in the box but can also excel at dropping back and using his speed and size to link up play. In fact, he actually has a similar skill set to Erling Haaland, although he's not yet the same world-class finisher.

It will be interesting to see how Højlund fares in his debut campaign at The Theatre of Dreams.