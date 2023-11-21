Discover the latest from Manchester United's Women's match, marred by an incident of Old Trafford's ceiling crumbling during the game.

In a disheartening turn of events for Manchester United, the recent clash against Manchester City in the Women's Super League left fans disappointed by the 3-1 defeat and startled as some of Old Trafford's ceiling seemingly crumbled during the match.

The game commenced with Katie Zelem’s penalty goal in the 21st minute, igniting hope for Manchester United. However, the tables swiftly turned as Jill Roord and Lauren Hemp orchestrated a swift turnaround, leaving United trailing. A lapse in defense allowed Khadija Shaw to seal the victory for Man City, compounding the disappointment for the United faithful.

If you ever need further proof that Old Trafford is indeed Falling Down…Block N2402 ceiling parts fell on 2 supporters at the ladies game today….absolute shit show.#GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/kzY6KxV9Sc — Problemchild (@D16S1972) November 19, 2023

But the distress didn't end on the field. Reports emerged of a concerning incident as a piece of the stadium's ceiling reportedly fell on fans in Block N2402 during the match. Images showed cracks and debris on the floor, prompting justified concern among Manchester United supporters. Calls for structural repairs echoed across social platforms, emphasizing the need for urgent attention to ensure fan safety.

The distressing incident adds to a series of infrastructural woes plaguing Old Trafford, with recent leaks causing fan discomfort. Amidst this, the Manchester United incoming minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is poised to inject approximately £250 million into the club. This injection aims to revamp Old Trafford, addressing its long-standing structural issues.

The club's legend, Gary Neville, highlighted the club's struggles, branding the iconic Manchester United stadium as the “Theatre of Nothing” amidst the team's lackluster performances in top-tier competitions.

Currently, Manchester United is investigating the ceiling incident, underlining the gravity of the situation. As fans eagerly await improvements, the pressing need for comprehensive renovations at Old Trafford remains a priority, ensuring the safety and comfort of supporters for the games ahead.