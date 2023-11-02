Manchester United's struggles under Erik ten Hag have raised concerns, with Gary Neville warning of a potential managerial change.

Erik ten Hag's tenure at Manchester United has come under intense scrutiny as the club faces a dismal run of results, including a recent 3-0 loss to Newcastle. Gary Neville has issued a stark warning, suggesting that the Dutchman may follow in the footsteps of his predecessors, given the club's apparent lack of direction and poor performance this season.

Manchester United has endured a turbulent period with multiple managerial changes since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. Despite Ten Hag's initial success in securing a trophy and a third-place finish, the current season has seen a dramatic decline in performance. The Dutchman is now facing immense pressure to turn things around, or he could meet the same fate as his managerial predecessors at Old Trafford.

On my way up to the gantry last night I bumped into Dan Ashworth. He transformed the FA’s structure, set Brighton up for this incredible period of success and has now built a strong foundation for the new owners at Newcastle. He’s competent, highly qualified and knows what he’s… — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 2, 2023

Neville expressed his concern about the recent state of the club, highlighting the stark contrast to clubs that have established strong football departments to support their teams. He emphasized the need for Manchester United to have a sporting director and pointed out that a lack of football structure has contributed to the club's struggles.

Amid these challenges, the potential involvement of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who aims to acquire a 25% minority stake in the club, could bring about changes in the football operation at Old Trafford. Ratcliffe's proposal for a new United football committee, consisting of himself, Joel Glazer, and Sir Dave Brailsford, may offer a new direction for the club.

The future of Manchester United remains uncertain, with fans and pundits closely watching how the club addresses its current issues and whether Ten Hag can turn the tide and steer the team back to success. The pressure is mounting, and the club's hierarchy must make critical decisions to stabilize the situation at Old Trafford and avoid further setbacks.