In a huge shift at Manchester United, big changes are on the horizon as the club prepares for the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britain's wealthiest individual and the mastermind behind chemical giant Ineos, reported by GOAL. The reshuffle comes as Ratcliffe is poised to acquire a substantial stake in the club, aiming to reshape its trajectory under new ownership.

Amidst the transformation, football director John Murtough's tenure appears to be drawing to a close. Reports indicate that Murtough is “definitely” on his way out, marking the end of his decade-long association with the Red Devils. This move aligns with the club's broader strategy to revamp its leadership and football operations.

Richard Arnold, the current chief executive, has already announced his departure, setting the stage for a significant overhaul. The impending changes reflect Ratcliffe's vision for Manchester United, as he engages in virtual discussions with co-chairman Joel Glazer to finalize plans and address key personnel alterations.

Sir Dave Brailsford, Ineos sporting director, has been actively involved in the transition, making visits to the club's Carrington training base. The forthcoming alterations extend beyond Murtough, signifying a comprehensive restructuring aimed at rejuvenating the club's fortunes on and off the field.

Murtough, appointed as the inaugural football director in March 2021, played a pivotal role in securing Erik ten Hag as the manager. Despite clinching the Carabao Cup last season, the team's on-field progress has fallen short of expectations, prompting the need for a strategic reset.

As Manchester United navigates these transformative changes, fans and pundits alike await further details on the new leadership that will guide the club into a new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's ownership.