Manchester United is facing criticism for not seeking permission from winger Jadon Sancho before manager Erik ten Hag discussed the player's mental health struggles in public, reported by GOAL.

In December 2022, Dutch coach Ten Hag revealed in a press conference that Sancho was not being considered for selection due to both “physical and mental” factors. This revelation came as Sancho was working his way back from injury and was training separately from the first-team squad.

Sancho didn't return to regular action until February 2023 and has since had limited starting opportunities. According to reports from the Daily Mail, Manchester United did not obtain clearance from Sancho to publicly discuss these private matters affecting his professional life.

The 23-year-old winger had already taken a break from social media in 2022, which had raised questions about his mental health and the pressures of performing in the spotlight.

Upon returning to action, Sancho expressed his gratitude for the support he had received from fans and reaffirmed his commitment to the club. However, Ten Hag's comments regarding his absence were made without prior consent from Sancho, who may have preferred to keep these personal matters private.

Ten Hag likely intended to be supportive of Sancho by explaining his absence and reducing speculation. However, it seems that this move may have had unintended consequences and further heightened the scrutiny on the young player.

This situation is not the first time Sancho's relationship with the club has made headlines. In the 2023-24 season, he was left out of the matchday squad for a Premier League game against Arsenal, with Erik ten Hag attributing the decision to training performance. In response, Sancho took to social media, claiming to be a “scapegoat” in the situation.

The controversy surrounding Jadon Sancho's public disclosures highlights the importance of player privacy and mental health support in professional sports.