Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, has firmly ended any speculation regarding a January departure for Scott McTominay. Despite earlier attempts to offload the midfielder during the summer, McTominay's impressive performances and unwavering commitment to the club have made him an invaluable asset, with his recent match-winning display against Brentford exemplifying his importance to the team.

During the summer transfer window, West Ham had come close to securing a £50 million deal for the Scottish star, while Newcastle also expressed interest in his services. However, McTominay's impact in training and his dedication to Manchester United led to a change of heart from manager Erik ten Hag, who now sees him as an indispensable part of the squad.

McTominay's heroics last weekend, when he emerged as a late substitute to score two added-time goals, dramatically turning what could have been a disastrous defeat into an improbable victory against Brentford, further solidified his status at the club.

His influence isn't limited to club football, as the Scottish midfielder showcased his goal-scoring prowess while representing his country, Scotland, against Spain. His spectacular free-kick goal was controversially disallowed, but it underlined his ability to make a difference on the international stage.

At 26, McTominay is under contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2025, with the option for the club to extend his stay for an additional year. Having been a part of Manchester United since the age of six and making his first-team debut in 2017, the right-footed midfielder has amassed 215 appearances for the club, contributing 21 goals. His unwavering loyalty and recent standout performances have cemented his immediate future as a vital component of the Manchester United squad.