Unveil internal discontent at Manchester United as players attribute the team's slow start to Erik ten Hag's intense pre-season regimen.

Amidst Manchester United's turbulent season, reports emerge of player discontent, attributing the team's slow start to Erik ten Hag's intense pre-season regimen. Despite complaints of exhaustion, players haven't voiced concerns directly to the manager. Sir Jim Ratcliffe's imminent 25% club purchase could signal significant structural changes, possibly affecting key executive roles within the organization.

According to the reports from the Guardian, a segment of Manchester United's squad blames their sluggish start on Ten Hag's demanding pre-season, feeling fatigued from excessive training. Senior players, though discontented, haven't vocalized grievances to the manager, who perceives their commitment as essential for sustained success.

The rigorous pre-season, featuring extensive travel and heightened training intensity, aimed at elevating United to title contention. However, commercial interests may have influenced the schedule, with Christian Eriksen's critique of extensive travel during the US tour following a defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

Despite last season's relative success, culminating in a Carabao Cup triumph and a third-place Premier League finish, this campaign has seen United struggle. Plagued by injuries and a series of defeats, they currently sit sixth in the league standings, prompting Ten Hag to anticipate a turnaround with more players available.

The pending acquisition of 25% ownership by Sir Jim Ratcliffe poses potential managerial reshuffles, with Richard Arnold's role as chief executive likely to shift to Jean-Claude Blanc from Ratcliffe's Ineos Sport. Meanwhile, John Murtough, United's football director, seems poised to stay amid the executive changes.

As the club navigates a challenging period on and off the pitch, the impending ownership restructuring and potential executive alterations signal a pivotal juncture for Manchester United's future trajectory.