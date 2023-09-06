Manchester United completed the season-long loan move of Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. The Morocco midfielder had agreed to join the club on a permanent move but had to settle for a loan because United could not comply with the Financial Fairplay (FFP) rules. However, all is not well after the completion of this move.

According to the reports from the Athletic, Manchester United detected a minor injury of Amrabat during his medical. As the problem wasn't considered serious, the Red Devils decided to pursue the medical and get their long-awaited move.

After the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal last weekend, ten Hag explained why he decided to sign Amrabat. He said, “It was already, from the start of the season, one of my wishes to get another [number] six, a holding midfielder, in the squad because through the season, you need that depth there.”

“In that position, we only had Casemiro, who can play really well there. With others, we have to make compromises, but with Sofryan Amrabat, we have another one. Also, he can play alongside Casemiro because he can also play a little bit higher on the pitch. So it's very good to have him, and I think he fits very well into Premier League football to Champions League football. I think the demands are strong.”

Manchester United already have their injury concerns this season. They signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, who also came to the club with an injury during Atalanta's pre-season. He made his debut in a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal last weekend. Alongside that, the Red Devils have key injuries to Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, and Tyrel Malacia.