Manchester United’s transfer market has been extremely slow and lazy compared to their rivals. The Red Devils have only bought Mason Mount from Chelsea and are increasingly likely to land their second signing in, Andre Onana, from Inter Milan. However, it looks like they could pull off a huge surprise in this transfer market.

According to the reports from Fichajes, the Manchester United board have identified Theo Hernandez to bolster their defensive options for next season. The former Real Madrid man has a valuation of €60m, which could be a question mark due to United’s tight transfer budget this summer.

The Frenchman has been an influential figure at AC Milan since his move in 2019, landing the Scudetto to the Italian giants in 2022. He was also involved in Milan’s road to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Erik ten Hag has concerns over the defensive attributes of Tyrel Malacia. The former Feyenoord man started brightly at Old Trafford but ultimately lost his first-team place to Luke Shaw. Malacia has been found out time and time again on the flanks and is likely to be the second-choice behind Shaw again next season.

Alex Telles has returned to Manchester United after his successful loan move at Sevilla. However, he will be offloaded soon as he is not in ten Hag’s plans. Hence, the Dutch manager is looking to provide even better competition for Shaw, who has had a reputation for being inconsistent at Old Trafford. Despite having a great first season under ten Hag, Shaw has been criticized by multiple previous United managers for his lack of form and fitness.