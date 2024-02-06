Discover the defensive setback for Manchester United as Lisandro Martinez faces a two-month absence due to a ligament injury.

Manchester United faces a defensive crisis as Lisandro Martinez is set to be sidelined for two months following a ligament injury sustained in a clash against West Ham. The 26-year-old Argentine, who only recently returned from a previous injury, was in a tangle with West Ham's Vladimir Coufal during the Sunday fixture. Despite attempting to play through the discomfort, Martinez eventually collapsed and had to be replaced by Raphael Varane.

While the injury isn't as severe as an ACL tear, Martinez has suffered a collateral ligament sprain, ruling him out of crucial fixtures for Manchester United. The club is hopeful for his return after the international break in March. Still, in the meantime, Martinez will miss key Premier League encounters against Aston Villa, Luton, Fulham, Manchester City, Everton, and Sheffield United. Furthermore, he is set to be absent for the FA Cup fifth-round clash against either Nottingham Forest or Bristol City.

Manager Erik ten Hag expressed concern over Martinez's condition, stating, “It seems bad, we have to wait and make the right diagnosis.” This injury setback comes at a challenging time for Martinez, who had recently reclaimed his spot in the starting lineup alongside Harry Maguire.

The Argentine's journey has been fraught with injury obstacles, as he suffered a foot injury in September, sidelining him until the new year. Despite returning as a substitute in Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Tottenham in mid-January, Martinez faced further concerns when spotted having his foot bandaged after a win over Newport in the FA Cup.

Martinez's absence adds to the defensive woes for Manchester United, who have grappled with backline injuries throughout the season. As the team navigates this setback, the hope is that Martinez's recovery after the international break will bring stability to the defense and fortify their pursuit of success in both the Premier League and the FA Cup.