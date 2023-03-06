Sunday was a forgettable day for Manchester United, who suffered their worst defeat since 1931 as Liverpool put seven past David de Gea at Anfield. By no surprise, manager Erik ten Hag was absolutely furious after such a dismal result and didn’t mince his words in post-game interviews. But, the Dutch tactician also made his team relish in misery.

As reported by the Mirror UK, ten Hag told the side to sit in the visiting locker room in dead silence and listen to the Reds and their fans celebrate the historic win. Talk about savage. A United source also told Mirror that ten Hag threatened his players and said if they put forward such a lifeless performance again, a demotion to the U21 squad will be in the cards.

For a Manchester United club who have been in fine form, it was definitely a very disappointing showing. The Red Devils were non-existent in the final third and even worst defensively. While every bounce was evidently going Liverpool’s way, there is frankly no excuse for allowing seven goals to a Merseysiders group who have been struggling for most of the term.

“Second half, it was just not us,” Ten Hag said, via ESPN. “It was not our standards. We didn’t play as a team. It was unprofessional. Yes [I am angry]. Definitely.

“I am surprised because I have seen the last weeks and months this team is resilient and has a winning attitude.

“Second half, we didn’t have a winning attitude at all. We didn’t stick to the plan and we didn’t do our jobs. We didn’t track back and it was really unprofessional.”

Manchester United collapsed in the final 45, with Liverpool netting five times. This wasn’t the team we’ve seen in past months and hopefully, it’s a big wake-up call as the Red Devils turn their attention to the Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday against Real Betis.