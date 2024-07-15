Manchester United are reportedly ready to activate the release clause of Viktor Tsygankov as they aim to sign the Girona winger this summer. The Red Devils are prepared to compete with Arsenal for the signature of the 26-year-old Ukrainian winger in the ongoing transfer window.

Viktor Tsygankov's impressive performance

Viktor Tsygankov had a successful 2023-24 season with Girona, catching the attention of top clubs. He played in 34 matches across all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists. His performance has made him a valuable player, and Girona is eager to keep him. The Catalan club is expected to offer him a new deal, especially since he is currently on an extended holiday after participating in Euro 2024.

Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, has already spoken to Tsygankov, expressing his desire to bring him to Old Trafford for the upcoming season. This direct communication indicates how serious United are about signing the talented winger. Ten Hag's interest in Tsygankov shows that he is looking for players who can add creativity and depth to the squad.

Manchester United's transfer plans

Although Manchester United have not yet submitted a formal bid for Tsygankov, they are reportedly prepared to trigger the release clause in his current contract. This clause is set at €30 million (£25 million), making it a feasible investment for the club.

The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. Adding a player of Tsygankov's caliber could significantly enhance their attacking options. His ability to score and assist makes him a versatile player who can add depth to United's lineup. Tsygankov's versatility means he can play in multiple positions across the frontline, providing Ten Hag with more tactical flexibility.

Manchester United are not the only club interested in Tsygankov. Arsenal is also in the race to sign the Ukrainian winger. This competition could intensify the transfer battle, as both Premier League clubs are looking to boost their squads with talented players.

Arsenal's interest in Tsygankov suggests that they also see his potential to immediately impact the Premier League. The competition between United and Arsenal could drive up the player's market value and make the transfer negotiations more complex. However, United's willingness to activate the release clause demonstrates their strong commitment to securing Tsygankov's services.

Pre-Season preparations

As Manchester United prepare for the new season, they are set to travel to Norway for their first pre-season friendly against Rosenborg on Monday. This match will allow Ten Hag and his team to assess their current squad and identify areas that need strengthening.

Bringing in new players like Tsygankov could be crucial for United's success in the upcoming season. The pre-season matches will also help integrate any new signings into the team, ensuring they are ready for competitive action. The pre-season tour is an important period for team bonding and building match fitness, and having new signings settled in early could be beneficial for United's campaign.

Manchester United's interest in Viktor Tsygankov shows their ambition to strengthen their squad with talented players. The Ukrainian winger's impressive performance at Girona has made him a sought-after player, with both United and Arsenal vying for his signature. As the transfer window progresses, it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can secure Tsygankov's services and bolster their attacking options for the new season.

With pre-season preparations underway, United's management is working hard to ensure they have a strong squad ready to compete at the highest level. The potential addition of Viktor Tsygankov could be a significant step in achieving their goals for the upcoming campaign. Fans will be eagerly watching the transfer developments, hoping for positive news as the new season approaches.