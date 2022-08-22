Manchester United set to make shocking Cristiano Ronaldo move for Liverpool clash

Manchester United are desperate to pick up at least one point on Monday against Liverpool. Both clubs are off to dreadful starts to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, having failed to win a single game through their first two matches. With Manchester United in complete disarray, new manager Erik Ten Hag is set to make a stunning lineup change for Monday’s tilt against Liverpool. According to Sky Sports, via The United Stand, Cristiano Ronaldo will shockingly be benched for the crucial game vs. Liverpool, with outcast Anthony Martial set to return to the starting XI.

Anthony Martial is expected to start for #mufc against Liverpool with Cristiano Ronaldo dropping to the bench. [@SkySportsNews] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) August 22, 2022

This would be a major revelation for Manchester United and could mark the beginning of the end of Ronaldo’s tenure with the club. The Portuguese international has been actively seeking a move out of Manchester, but unsuccessfully so, as no club has been willing to take on his contract.

Manchester United has scored just one goal through its first two games, an own-goal during their season opener against Brighton. With the attack stagnant, Ten Hag is killing two birds with one stone by giving Martial another shot in the first team, while also taking a stance in the Ronaldo saga, putting the iconic striker on the bench amid reports of attitude problems from the 37-year-old.

Martial has struggled to find his place at Manchester United, particularly over the past couple of seasons. A brief loan spell at Sevilla enabled Martial to get more playing time, but he didn’t score a single goal across his nine matches with the club.

There’s some speculation around Manchester United that the bulk of their issues stems from problems related to Ronaldo. Ten Hag appears to be willing to test that theory on Monday by placing the talisman on the bench ahead of the must-win game at Old Trafford against Jurgen Klopp and Co.