In promising news for Manchester United fans, winger Amad Diallo is making significant progress in his recovery from a knee injury sustained in pre-season, reported by GOAL. The club recently shared a video showing the 21-year-old running on grass, marking a crucial step forward in his rehabilitation process.

Diallo, who had an impressive loan spell at Sunderland last season, where he contributed to 16 goals in 37 Championship appearances, has been sidelined since late July due to the injury. The setback prevented him from featuring in the initial part of the 2023-24 season, dashing hopes of a potential loan move to a higher-level club or making an impact at Old Trafford.

Good to see you back out there, @AmadDiallo_19 💪#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 30, 2023

The video, showcasing Diallo's return to training, hints at a positive trajectory in his recovery journey. Manchester United will likely exercise caution in the final stages of his rehabilitation, focusing on gradually rebuilding his strength and fitness to prevent any setbacks.

While Diallo's return to competitive action may still be a little while away, the prospect of a loan opportunity in January could be on the horizon. Regular game time in the latter part of the season would provide Diallo with the chance to regain his form and contribute significantly on the field.

Manchester United supporters will be eagerly anticipating Diallo's return to action, hopeful that his impressive performances from last season can be replicated once he is back in the squad. As he continues his rehabilitation, fans can expect updates on his progress, keeping their fingers crossed for his swift return to the pitch.