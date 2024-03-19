Manny Machado's net worth in 2024 is $50 million. Machado is a star third baseman for the San Diego Padres. Ever since his debut in 2012, Machado has been one of the staple names of the sport. He has won multiple awards and is a six-time MLB All-Star.
Machado signed a massive contract extension with the Padres prior to the 2023 season that will keep in San Diego through 2033. That’s why we will be talking about Manny Machado’s net worth in 2024.
What is Manny Machado’s net worth in 2024?: $50 million (estimate)
Manny Machado’s net worth in 2024 is $50 million. This is according to multiple reputable sources such as Celebrity Net Worth.
Manuel Arturo Machado was born on July 6, 1992, in Miami. Machado is of Dominican heritage. He grew up in Miami where he went to Brito Miami Private School before committing to attend Florida International University.
Manny Machado is drafted by the Orioles
In the 2010 MLB Draft, the Baltimore Orioles selected Machado with the third overall pick. He then signed a contract with the team worth $5.25 million.
The Orioles introduced him in mid-September during their game at home against the New York Yankees. Prior to that, he reported to the team’s minor league complex Gulf Coast League Orioles. He made his professional debut on August 27, 2010. He then hit his first professional home run the following game.
After his stint with the Orioles’ minor league team, Machado played with the Aberdeen IronBirds of the New York-Penn League and the Delmarva Shorebirds when they were with the South Atlantic League at that time.
Manny Machado is called up by the Orioles
In 2012, the Baltimore Orioles called him up to the major leagues before their game against the Kansas City Royals. In their next game against the same opponent, Machado hit his first two MLB home runs — making him the youngest Oriole and the 12th-youngest player in major league history to have a multihomer game.
Manny Machado concluded his rookie season playing in 51 games with seven home runs and two stolen bases. He also had 26 RBIs, 50 hits, and scored 24 runs while batting .262.
He broke out in his sophomore season as he statistically improved in every category. Unfortunately, Machado suffered a leg injury during their game against the Tampa Bay Rays that forced him to sit out the final week of the season.
Despite that, he finished the year hitting .283/.314/.432 with 71 RBIs, six stolen bases and 14 home runs, while leading the American League (AL) in doubles with 51, at-bats at 667, and fielding percentage at third base at .973 in 156 games played. On top of that, he was also named an AL All-Star and was awarded the AL Gold Glove for third base.
The following year was a relatively short year for Manny Machado due to injuries. He missed the first month with his leg injury and then missed the final six weeks of the season.
In 2015, however, he bounced back as he led the MLB in games played and plate appearances en route to being named an All-Star once again and taking home the Gold Glove Award for the second time in his career. Obviously, this would go on to add to Manny Machado’s net worth in 2024.
Manny Machado is traded to the Dodgers
Despite being an All-Star for the fourth time in his career, the Baltimore Orioles traded Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 18, 2018, in exchange for Yusniel Diaz, Dean Kramer, and three other players. He was unable to wear his usual jersey No. 13, which is why he chose the No. 8 as he was a Kobe Bryant fan growing up.
He finished the 2018 season with the Dodgers as he helped the Los Angeles-based squad reach the World Series. Unfortunately, they failed to overcome the Boston Red Sox in the championship series.
Manny Machado signs with the Padres
On Feb. 21, 2019, Manny Machado signed a lucrative 10-year, $300 million with the San Diego Padres. At the time, it was the largest free-agent contract in the history of North American sports before Bryce Harper signed a 13-year $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies a couple of weeks later.
By the end of 2019, Manny Machado was one of the richest athletes as he was ranked No. 38 by Forbes in their list of The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes.
The following season was shortened to 60 games during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite that, Machado finished the season strong as he hit .304/.370/.580 with 47 RBIs and 16 home runs. He also finished third in the NL MVP voting and was given the Silver Slugger Award, as well as being named to the 2020 All-MLB First Team.
Manny Machado was named to the 2021 MLB All-Star Game as replacement for the injured Ronald Acuña Jr.
2022 was even a better season for Machado as he had 32 homers and 102 RBIs en route to being the runner-up for NL MVP to the St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt. The Padres earned a Wild Card spot in the postseason and upset the rival Dodgers in the NL Division Series before losing to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS.
Manny Machado's earnings
After Machado's big season, the Padres made sure he wouldn't opt out of his contract following the 2023 season by signing him to an 11-year, $350 million extension. Getting the big extension might have put pressure on Machado, as he had a disappointing 2023 season as his OPS dropped by more than 100 points.
It is safe to say that he is all set for the future as he has earned more than $163 million in 12 seasons in MLB. Once his current contract ends, he will have already bagged more than $490 million, according to Spotrac.
For Machado’s endorsements, Forbes said that he earns around $500,000 from his endorsement opportunities with multiple brands such as Nike, Rawlings, Petco, Alienware, Pandora, and McDonald’s.
Manny Machado plays for the Dominican Republic
As for his international baseball career, Manny Machado played for the USA during his under-19 days. However, when his home country of the Dominican Republic came calling, it was no question for him, and he decided to play for his nation.
“There was no way I could pass on representing the Dominican Republic in the WBC. It’s in my blood. I’m doing it for my mother. I’m doing it for my uncle. I’m doing it for everybody who has supported me in my career,” Machado said. “And most of all, I’m doing it for my grandfather.”
In the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Machado had two home runs and four RBIs in four games for the Dominican Republic, which went 2-2 and was unable to advance out of Pool Play.
